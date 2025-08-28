Packers Vet Isn't Guaranteed to Make it to Week 1

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely heard by now that the Green Bay Packers are interested in trading for Micah Parsons.

Parsons, the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has been nothing short of dominant. He’s made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons, earned two All-Pro nods, and is one of only two players in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in each of his first four years. Coincidentally, the other is Packers legend Reggie White.

The smoke around a potential Green Bay blockbuster is getting harder to ignore. If the Packers were to land Parsons and immediately lock him into a record-breaking contract extension, it would almost certainly spell the end of defensive lineman Rashan Gary’s time in Green Bay.

Packers DL Rashan Gary Isn't Guaranteed to Make it to Week 1

Parsons wants to reset the market with his next deal, and any trade would come with the expectation of a massive extension.

Jordan Love is already the highest-paid Packer, carrying a $29.6 million cap hit this season that will balloon in the years ahead. Adding Parsons to that mix would make it nearly impossible to build a balanced roster without clearing significant salary, making certain players more likely to be kicked out of town than others.

Gary’s contract sticks out like a sore thumb. He’s set to count $25.7 million against the cap in 2025—the second-highest number on the team. If the Packers can convince the Cowboys to take him back as part of a deal, it would soften the financial blow and help them pivot quickly.

None of this is a knock on Gary. He’s been Green Bay’s best pass rusher and a consistent force off the edge, posting at least 7.5 sacks in three of the last four seasons while becoming a more disciplined run defender.

But there’s a difference between being really good and being worth $25 million-plus per year. Solid run defense and single-digit sacks just don’t justify that kind of cap hit — especially if Parsons is waiting in the wings.

Of course, all of this hinges on whether the Parsons rumors materialize into something real. If it’s just smoke, Gary’s role is secure. There’s no scenario where the Packers ship away their top pass rusher days before the season kicks off.

Still, it’s hard not to daydream about Parsons in Green Bay. He’s the NFL’s most disruptive pass rusher not named Myles Garrett, and pairing him with an ascending Love-led offense could elevate the Packers into true contender status.

