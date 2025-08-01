Packers Must Save Unhappy Superstar With a Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers are one of the few NFC contenders who are entering the preseason with plenty of remaining cap space. Not only do the Packers have current space, but future flexibility is also incredible and should leave the Packers among the early favorites if Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons demands his way out of a quickly devolving situation.

Respected NFL insider Dianna Russini has reported that things with Parsons and the Cowboys are quickly reaching a boiling point. Parsons is so frustrated that he is considering all nuclear options.

While a trade is mentioned, another option is to sever ties with his current organization. This is a bit odd when you consider the star is still under contract and would need a release or a trade to change this. Dallas obviously isn't releasing a star of this value, and the Cowboys are going to need to be put in an incredibly difficult position to consider trading the star. However, this appears to be where we are quickly approaching, and Green Bay must be paying very close attention.

Packers Must Chase Cowboys Star Micah Parsons

BREAKING: The Micah Parsons-Cowboys relationship has deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team, per multiple league sources… pic.twitter.com/7Yujmv4JQ2 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 1, 2025

If there is one move left on the board that would put the Packers in the conversation with the Detroit Lions for the division, it is acquiring Parsons. Green Bay's pass rush is a bit of a question mark in who is going to be the consistent force among the group. Adding Parsons changes this overnight and gives your defense a chance to be one of the league's better units.

When talking about not just the best pass rushers in the league, but the best defenders, Parsons very quickly is going to enter any reasonable conversation.

The Packers have the advantage of having young pieces to offer in return, as well as all the needed draft picks to add the star. It is an elusive combination to find a team with the needed assets to make the trade while being an attractive landing spot for the star defender. Parsons would be trading one prestige franchise for another and, in reality, joining a roster with a far better chance of serious contention.

Green Bay can pay Parsons what he deserves while giving the star a chance to win and Dallas a worthwhile return. Finding another landing spot that has all the above is elusive. If things do devolve enough to lead to a trade, there simply isn't a better landing spot than Green Bay.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: