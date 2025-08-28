Latest Packers Trade Buzz Is Getting Difficult to Ignore

It's been 15 years since the Green Bay Packers have been to the Super Bowl. They've had some pretty good teams and one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever lace them up, but to no avail.

That's why, if Micah Parsons can be gotten, the Packers need to go the extra mile to make sure he arrives in Green Bay. He's the type of generational defender who could take this team over the top, and while there haven't been any formal discussions, the trade buzz surrounding him and the Packers is getting difficult to ignore.

Micah Parsons and the NFL's Siberia. Here's what's going on with Parsons and the Green Bay Packers:https://t.co/REoMPKBnxy — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) August 28, 2025

Packers Could Give Micah Parsons a Market-Setting Deal

According to Packers insider Justis Mosqueda, the Packers have been in talks with Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, and they're more than willing to give him the market-setting contract extension he's looking for:

"A source familiar with the situation told me on Thursday night that the deal Parsons’ camp believes he can secure from the Packers is around the rumored $45 million per year floating around the internet, give or take, depending on how much money is guaranteed," he wrote.

The Packers went from having an ever-struggling defense under Joe Barry to finishing fifth in total defense in the first year of the Jeff Hafley era. However, their ability to get to the opposing quarterback still raises some questions ahead of the season.

Parsons has logged at least 12 sacks in each of his four seasons in the league, and he was on pace to set career bests in that regard last season, but he missed four games because of injuries.

His ability to line up both at linebacker and defensive end would give the Packers defense a Swiss Army knife to anchor their defense for years to come, and while his larger-than-life persona might not necessarily scream a desire to play in Green Bay, WI, he's a competitor first and foremost, and the Cowboys haven't been a legitimate contender in decades.

It's time Brian Gutekunst and the front office make a statement. It's been way too long since this franchise pulled off a power move like this. It won't be easy, and it definitely won't be cheap, but it's definitely worth the risk.

