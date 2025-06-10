Packers Vet Clearly Not Bothered by Jaire Alexander’s Exit

The Green Bay Packers’ secondary was shaken up when they decided to release Jaire Alexander on Monday morning. The 28-year-old had spent his entire career in Green Bay as a first-round pick by the Packers in the 2018 draft, but after an offseason filled with drama, the two sides parted ways and left Matt LaFleur’s defense looking different heading into next season.

While Alexander ponders his next move, it’s a chance for the players left behind to take their own leap. This includes one current Packer who is looking forward to the opportunity and showed everyone he isn’t bothered by Alexander’s exit with a post on social media.

Keisean Nixon Looks Forward to Filling Jaire Alexander’s Shoes for Packers

Keisean Nixon is projected to be the Packers’ top cornerback in the wake of Alexander’s departure. While he hasn’t given definitive quotes on his teammate’s release, a post on his X account was the next best thing with the caption “10 toes down.”

10 Toes Down🏁🐾 — K9 (@keiseannixon) June 9, 2025

Nixon has a golden opportunity in front of him, but Packer fans may be skeptical whether he’s up to the challenge. His breakout came when he was an All-Pro selection as a kick returner during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but the Packers have used him more as a corner as the NFL changed its kickoff rules last season.

The change has been tricky for the 27-year-old, as he posted a 60.0 overall grade in 2023 and a 64.1 overall grade in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. Nixon has also been shaky in coverage, allowing 131 receptions for 1,246 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups on 181 targets over the past two seasons.

With free agent addition Nate Hobbs at the other outside cornerback spot and Carrington Valentine acting as a key reserve, the Packers may look to the free agent market for an upgrade. But if they don't, Nixon is welcoming the challenge to be their top corner and ready to take off toward the checkered flag.

