Packers Just Handed Vikings an Impact Player on Silver Platter with Vet's Release

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings has been one of the most intense in the NFL. But when it comes to players that leave Green Bay, there’s a direct pipeline from Lambeau Field to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Aaron Jones, Za’Darius Smith and Brett Favre are just a few names that have made the jump from the Packers to the Vikings in recent years. Even Aaron Rodgers considered heading to Minnesota before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

It’s enough to make most fans wearing green see red when their former favorites head across the border, but the Packers may have just handed the Vikings another impact player on a silver platter after the news of his release.

Vikings Suddenly a Threat to Sign Former Packers Star Jaire Alexander

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and multiple sources, the Packers will release former Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander in the coming days. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky also reports that the Packers informed Alexander of his release on Monday morning, one day before he planned to report for the team’s mandatory minicamp in Green Bay.

Source: #Packers plan to release two-time Pro Bowl corner Jaire Alexander. pic.twitter.com/yTW5XzTFMB — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 9, 2025

The Packers decision to release Alexander isn’t a surprise. The two sides were heading toward a divorce as Alexander carried a $24.6 million cap hit for next season.

While the 28-year-old is still effective when on the field, he’s had issues staying on it with 34 games missed due to injury or suspension over the past four seasons. Though the Packers reportedly offered Alexander a revised contract, the release indicates that he turned it down and puts him onto the free agent market and onto the Vikings’ doorstep.

Minnesota spent most of this offseason fighting off Rodgers’ overtures to join the team and building around second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. While they’ve made significant investments to the offensive and defensive lines and retained Jones on a two-year, $20 million contract, the cornerback room feels like the one stone left unturned.

Minnesota retained Byron Murphy Jr. with a three-year, $54 million contract in free agency, though the depth behind him is thin. The Vikings picked up Isaiah Rodgers from the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, yet he has just 13 starts over his four-year career. Mekhi Blackmon is projected to start at the other outside cornerback spot, but he’s coming off a torn ACL suffered during last year’s training camp.

With former Detroit Lions draft bust Jeff Okudah, 2024 UDFA Dwight McGlothern and free agent pickups Ambry Thomas, Tavierre Thomas make up the rest of the cornerback room, it’s obvious that the Vikings could be looking for an upgrade. While Minnesota has been connected to Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, he’s still under contract with the team and Alexander is younger and could be cheaper due to his injury history.

This could all lead to another former Packer telling us how much he loves the “SKOL” chant in the coming weeks and give Green Bay a nightmarish scenario as they look to catch the Vikings in the NFC North standings next year.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: