Packers Thanksgiving Halftime Show Performer Revealed Ahead of Dolphins Game
Thanksgiving Day games have been a tradition throughout NFL history and the Green Bay Packers have seen their fair share of festive action. The Packers are 15-20-2 across 37 Turkey Day games throughout the franchise's existence and will look to improve that record when they host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
While the majority of fans are looking forward to the action on the gridiron, others are anticipating what'll happen between the first and second half. After all, halftime shows have also become a Thanksgiving tradition around the league and a lot of people are wondering who's performing at Lambeau Field this week.
Lindsey Stirling to Perform during Packers vs. Dolphins Thanksgiving Halftime
While the first two NFL Thanksgiving games will feature country halftime performers, Thursday's Packers-Dolphins entertainer is one of the most unique musicians on the planet.
"The Packers will welcome violinist Lindsey Stirling to Lambeau Field for a special Thanksgiving night performance," the NFL announced. The gifted instrumentalist is "known for her genre-bending virtuosity on electronic violin" as she mixes various types of music, including hip-hop and classical.
Stirling's rise to fame began when she was a quarterfinalist on America's Got Talent back in 2010. Although she didn't win the competition, the Santa Ana, CA native has gone on to have an impressive musical career, which includes various award wins for both music and choreography.
Stirling's captivating style has resulted in a whopping 3.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Three of her biggest songs — "Carol of the Bells," Shatter Me (ft. Lzzy Hale)", and "Crystallize" — each have at least 112 million listens. She's currently in the middle of her North American Snow Waltz Tour 2024, which began on Nov. 21 in Toronto, ON.
Time will tell if Stirling's presence motivates Green Bay toward victory. The Packers have won four of their last six Thanksgiving matchups, including a 29-22 win in last year's clash with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Fortunately, it looks like there will be some celebrating done at Lambeau Field. The Packers are heading into Thursday's collision as the 3.5-point favorites over the Dolphins, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
