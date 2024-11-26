Packers Star Logs Unexpected Practice Absence Right Before Thursday Game
The Green Bay Packers are red-hot as we head into the Week 13 slate. The Packers are winners of two straight matchups and now sit with an 8-3 record.
On Thanksgiving night, the Packers are hosting the Miami Dolphins in a contest where the forecast predicts a low of 20 degrees with cloudy conditions. This is the first of four straight primetime games for the Packers.
This is a short week, but on Tuesday, a key defender was a DNP in practice.
Packers News: Xavier McKinney Not Present at Green Bay’s Practice
Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke with reporters on Tuesday and revealed that safety Xavier McKinney was listed as a DNP. LaFleur added that McKinney will be back in Green Bay this evening, so it appears to be nothing to worry about.
McKinney came over this offseason on a four-year, $67 million deal and has been worth every penny. He's been a true ball hawk over the top and has a nose for finding the ball. This season, the Alabama product is tied for first in the league in interceptions (7) and tied for 13th in pass deflections (9) with 54 total tackles.
He'll certainly be needed against a Dolphins' offense, which has Tua Tagovailoa back under center with playmakers like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane at his disposal.
The next six games will be critical for Green Bay, as the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions have at least nine wins. Green Bay will have an opportunity to stack another win. But it won't come easy, as the Dolphins head into the game on a three-game win streak.
