Packers Already Hint Top WR Will Miss Thanksgiving Game vs. Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers were victorious for the second straight week with Sunday's 38-10 blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers. It was quite the dominant performance for Matt LaFleur's squad as the Packers outscored the 49ers 21-3 in the second half, further cementing the former as a legitimate title threat.
While there's a lot of positivity spreading across the Packers fanbase, it wasn't all good news in Week 12. Green Bay wideout Romeo Doubs exited the game with a concussion in the third quarter and didn't return. With a Thanksgiving tilt with the Miami Dolphins on the horizon, fans are wondering if Doubs will be healthy enough to play come Thursday.
On Monday, the Packers provided a telling update regarding the pass-catchers Week 13 status.
Packers Injury News: Romeo Doubs Could Miss Week 13 vs. Dolphins
Following Sunday's win, LaFleur opened up about Doubs' injury situation. According to 247 Sports' Zachary Jacobson, the 45-year-old coach views the situation as "unfortunate" and that there's a "possibility" the third-year wideout won't play on Thursday.
"If we don’t have him, that’s a big loss," LaFleur said about Doubs' potential absence.
Doubs' concussion occurred during the third quarter when he forced 49ers cornerback Renardo Green to take a 17-yard pass interference penalty in the end zone. Although the play successfully set up a one-yard touchdown for running back Josh Jacobs, the ex-Nevada product was forced to the sidelines where his day prematurely ended.
Doubs was playing well before his injury, hauling in 3-of-6 targets for 54 yards — his best receiving total since Week 8. The former 2022 fourth-rounder has been a steady receiving presence for the Packers all year as he's hauled in 34 passes for 483 yards and two touchdowns. He's also averaging career highs in yards per reception (14.2), yards per game (48.3), and catch percentage (64.2%).
With the Packers facing a short turnaround due to Thanksgiving, it's tough to imagine Doubs suiting up against the Dolphins. Any player diagnosed with a concussion must clear the NFL's five-phase protocol before being cleared to return and that might be too much for the 24-year-old receiver to overcome in three days.
If Doubs misses Thursday's outing, the Packers will turn to the likes of Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks to handle the receiving duties. Second-year WR Malik Heath could also see an expanded role after hauling in a three-yard pass following Doubs' exit.
Fortunately, it looks like Green Bay should be able to survive in the immediate future without its concussed receiver. The Packers are heading into Week 13 as the 3.5-point home favorites over the Dolphins, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
