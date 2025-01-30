Packers Get Terrible News on Coach They'd Hate to Lose for 2025
The Green Bay Packers are one of 30 teams who have turned their attention to the 2025 season. Some coaching staffs around the have undergone some changes and the Packers are one of them.
After the season ended, Tom Clements retired after spending 14 years with the organization as the QB coach. On Thursday, it was announced that Sean Mannion was promoted to quarterbacks coach. The Packers also added DeMarcus Covington to their staff as the defensive line coach.
While they made two additions, the Packers are at risk of losing Anthony Campanile to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a defensive coordinator position.
Packers News: Anthony Campanile is a Candidate for Jags DC Job
Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote, "Two sources said Campanile's chances of landing the job have risen considerably since he interviewed with new head coach Liam Coen on Tuesday. He is one of four candidates known to have interviewed for the job, one of whom — Las Vegas assistant Patrick Graham — has dropped out."
Campanile was a key addition to Mike LaFleur's staff last year. He and Jeff Hafley are great friends and played major roles in changing the culture of the Packers' defense.
The 42-year-old was the linebackers coach/running game coordinator. He helped develop rookie Edgerrin Cooper, who showed big-time flashes. This season, Cooper finished with 87 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and one interception. He nabbed two NFC Defensive Rookie of the Week awards and NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month in December/January.
Quay Walker also led the team in total tackles (102) in 13 games played.
The Packers were able to turn things around defensively this season and Campanile was a big reason why. Silverstein also added that Campanile would have been a candidate for the Packers' defensive coordinator role if Hafley landed a head coaching gig.
It sounds like Campanile has a great shot of landing the Jags gig but nothing is set in stone. This is an area to keep an eye on for Packers fans. They would love to keep the New Jersey native around and build on their success in 2025.