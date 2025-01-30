Packers Replace Fired Coach With Overqualified Candidate on Thursday
By Joe Summers
Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers have one of the best coaching staffs in the NFL and its year-over-year consistency has been a big reason the league's youngest roster is developing in such a positive way so quickly.
Every staff undergoes changes in the offseason, though, and Green Bay's is no different. After firing defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich following the playoff loss, the Packers needed to identify a new voice to bolster a group that faltered down the stretch.
Fortunately for the organization, LaFleur found an overqualified candidate as former New England Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington will reportedly take the vacated position.
Packers Hire Former Patriots DC DeMarcus Covington as D-Line Coach
Covington was let go after just one season as New England's defensive coordinator but previously served as the franchise's defensive line coach from 2020-2023. He'd been with the organization since 2017 in a variety of roles, learning the tricks of the trade from the greatest defensive coach in NFL history, Bill Belichick.
Still only 35 years old, Covington has already accomplished a great deal at his young age. He has talented players to work with, though the expectation is that Green Bay will pursue upgrades in the coming months through free agency, trades or the NFL Draft.
Should the Packers select a defensive lineman with a high pick, Covington will be tasked with developing the player as quickly as possible. The NFC North is one of the toughest divisions in the conference, though strong play in the trenches can be a great equalizer.
It became clear that Rebrovich wasn't the right fit. Covington oversaw some of the top defensive lines in the league when he was with the Patriots, making this an excellent hire that should make fans feel excited.
The future is bright in Green Bay and with a few more shrewd moves this offseason, the Packers should be in the mix for a division title in 2025.