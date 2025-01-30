Packers Promote Former QB to New Job on 2025 Coaching Staff
The Green Bay Packers 2024 season ended earlier than anticipated. Since being bounced in the Wild Card Round, the Packers have some improvements to make along the roster and coaching staff.
Shortly after the season, Tom Clements retired after spending 14 years with the Green Bay Packers as the QB coach. He played a big role in mentoring guys like Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Jordan Love.
With a void along the staff, the Packers decided to promote Sean Mannion to quarterbacks coach on Thursday per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.
Demovsky added that the deal should be finalized soon. Mannion was an offensive assistant during the 2024 season and quickly gained some fans in the building.
Mannion is only 32 years old. He was a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams. The Oregon State product also had stops with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks practice squad before retiring in 2024.
He immediately landed on the Packers coaching staff and had a good season with them. Being tabbed for this new role as QB coach isn't something that is handed to anybody. Clements was one of the best at his job in the league, so Mannion getting the job speaks to how he's looked at in the building.
The California native played in the league so he has the experience that could translate with players. Even though he didn't have the best career as an NFL player, Mannion lit up in the college ranks. From 2011-2014 at Oregon State, Mannion threw for 13,600 yards with 83 passing touchdowns and 54 interceptions.
This will be a step up in responsibilities for Mannion, but the Packers seem to believe he's ready for the moment.