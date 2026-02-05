The Green Bay Packers' season took a massive hit when Tucker Kraft suffered a season-ending ACL injury. He was in the midst of a breakout campaign and had become Jordan Love's preferred target in big moments.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean the team has to bend over backwards to give him a contract extension right now. According to Packers insider Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, GM Brian Gutekunst could be walking the team into a risky situation.

The Packers Should Wait Before Extending Tucker Kraft

"Gutekunst said he's already been in touch with Tucker Kraft's camp about how the organization feels about him. Kraft is rehabbing his torn ACL but is entering a contract year. Gutekunst said contract extension talks will happen in the near future," Schneidman wrote on X.

According to Spotrac, Tucker is slated to make $3.6 million next season, with an estimated cap hit of $3.9 million. If not signed, he'll become an unrestricted free agent entering his age-27 season in 2027.

That would be a huge bargain if Kraft can replicate last season's production. In just eight games, he hauled in 32 receptions in 44 targets for 489 and six touchdowns. He was instrumental on third and fourth down, and his ability to pile up yards after the catch was second to none on the team.

That said, this is a physical, ruthless game that waits for no one. ACL injuries can be career-threatening and career-changing, even for the most talented and athletic players. There are no guarantees.

Granted, getting a deal done now would probably save the Packers money. His market value could only go up if he returns to his pre-injury form. Also, it would give the Packers more clarity regarding their salary cap situation ahead of free agency.

Then again, giving a player a long-term contract after such a serious injury always comes with major risks. What if he's not as fast or shifty as he was before his injury? Some players struggle with a lack of confidence and a fear of getting hurt again, which often leads to their demise.

Of course, the Packers will also consult with the doctors before making any rash decisions, and they clearly have more than enough reasons to want Tucker Kraft there for the long run. Even so, these moves have backfired far too often in the past, and given the role he'd be expected to carry, this isn't a contract that Gutekunst can afford to mess up.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: