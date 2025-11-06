David Njoku Just Shut Down Any Hopes of Him Joining Packers in Future

When Green Bay Packers standout tight end Tucker Kraft was carted off the field last week with a season-ending knee injury (torn ACL), fans immediately wondered what the team would do to replace him.

Would they stick with their in-house option (Luke Musgrave), or would Green Bay try its hand at acquiring someone before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline on Tuesday? If it were the latter, the top option to trade for would be Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

Njoku, who is scheduled to become a free agent after this season, would’ve been the perfect rental and 1-for-1 replacement for Kraft due to his athleticism and pass-catching skills. However, as we saw, Njoku did not get traded, and the Packers did not make a move. But there was still reason to believe that Njoku could be a good long-term fit in Green Bay when he hit free agency in the offseason.

On Wednesday, the Browns' star tight end expressed his excitement about not being moved at the deadline and made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave Cleveland, which will rule out any dreams of joining Green Bay anytime soon.

David Njoku Draws Line in the Sand About His Future in Cleveland

“Of course, it's always a possibility, it's the NFL, man. You know what I mean,” Njoku said via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland. “But I’m in Cleveland, baby. I’m not going nowhere. I ain’t f****** leaving. ... I’m not leaving ever,” the veteran tight end added, and reiterated that when asked by reporters if he wants to leave.

While it would’ve been amazing to see Njoku put on a Packers’ jersey and catch passes from QB Jordan Love, it’s clear he’s happy in Cleveland and wants to be there. And there’s no crime for him to feel that way. Even though the Packers have been way more successful than the Browns, Njoku has spent his entire career in Cleveland, where he’s become a fan favorite and is the top player on offense.

That said, given the unreal timing of Kraft’s injury, it would’ve been tough for Green Bay to get Njoku. And if they weren’t trading for him, a player like Tennessee Titans TE Chig Okonkwo wouldn’t be that much of an upgrade over Musgrave for 2025.

Packers' Future Outlook at Tight End Suddenly Worrying

Considering the severity of Kraft's injury (not to mention the fact that he and Musgrave will both be in the final year of their rookie contracts in 2026), adding firepower at the position could be a priority this offseason. The situation in the room has gone from "this could be one of the best tight end units in the league if Musgrove reaches his potential" to "if Musgrove doesn't live up to his potential, things could get ugly."

Njoku claiming he wants to stay in Cleveland doesn't change the fact that there stands to be plenty of talent available in free agency next spring, however. Some of these players may re-sign (or retire), but the crop of veterans with expiring contracts is an interesting one:

Travis Kelce (36 years old)

Mark Andrews (29 years old)

David Njoku (29 years old)

Dallas Geodert (30 years old)

Taysom Hill (35 years old)

Tyler Higbee (32 years old)

Kyle Pitts (25 years old)

Zach Ertz (34 years old)

Austin Hooper (31 years old)

Of course the primary hope is that Kraft returns with no lingering issues from the injury, and that Musgrave takes advantage of his opportunity in 2025 to show why he was a third-round pick in the first place. But unchecked optimism can't be the team's primary plan of attack.

