Packers' Surprise Week 9 Signing Corrects Major Draft-Day Mistake
The Green Bay Packers head into Week 9 on a three-game win streak. They are currently 6-2 and have a divisional tilt against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Even though they are rolling, GM Brian Gutekunst decided to gauge the open market for talent. On Tuesday, the Packers decided to sign LB Jamin Davis to the practice squad. They released LB Chris Russell from the practice squad to create space for Davis.
Packers News: Jamin Davis Joins Green Bay
On Oct. 22, Davis was released by the Washington Commanders. He spent the past three and half seasons with the Commanders, where he notched 282 total tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
The 25-year-old fell out of favor with the coaching staff in Washington and has a second chance in Green Bay.
The Packers had an interest in the Kentucky product during the 2021 NFL Draft, but he ultimately went 19th overall. Green Bay ended up selecting cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th pick as Davis was off the board.
With Stokes seemingly on the way out, the Packers have now brought in someone who intrigued them in the past. Davis is an instinctive and athletic defender in the middle of the field. His play speed allows him to fly sideline to sideline.
Linebacker Quay Walker is currently dealing with a concussion. They have also given Edgerrin Cooper more snaps lately while taking some away from Isaiah McDuffie. It appears they want more speed and youth at the second level.
Davis will have a chance to impress the coaching staff as he gets another opportunity to revive his NFL career.
