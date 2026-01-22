Packers Suddenly Dealt Another Obstacle in DC Search

The Green Bay Packers have been stuck on the coaching carousel since the season ended. The Packers first went through a week-long negotiation before coming up with a contract extension that will keep Matt LaFleur through the 2026 season, and are now looking for a new defensive coordinator after Jeff Hafley departed to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

While Green Bay has been busy doing its due diligence to hire Hafley’s replacement, the Packers could already be running out of time in that process. The Packers were dealt another hurdle when Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter agreed to become the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

While the addition of another team looking for a coordinator throws a wrench into the process, so does Garafolo’s note that adds the Chargers had been doing their homework in advance of Minter’s departure and to “expect them to move quickly to replace him,” giving the Packers even more urgency to fill their role as the carousel continues to spin.

Jesse Minter’s Departure Creates Urgency in Packers’ DC Search

The early stages of the Packers’ vetting process got off to a rough start when Brian Flores agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Vikings if he does not get a head coaching job. While the Packers had not officially reached out to Flores, he was suggested as an option by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky before the two sides came to an agreement.

Green Bay was dealt another blow on Thursday morning when Christian Parker reportedly agreed to take the DC job with the Dallas Cowboys, eliminating the opportunity for a reunion with LaFleur.

The Packers have since responded by conducting an interview with Vikings defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for their DC role and have already conducted an interview with former Packers cornerback and current Chicago Bears secondary coach Al Harris. But it’s getting urgent for the Packers with the Chargers jumping into the express lane to fill their vacancy.

Jones is also being considered by the New York Jets, who could battle the Packers for his services in the coming days. The Packers could also be interested in Wisconsin native and current defensive passing game coordinator and assistant head coach for the Denver Broncos Jim Leonhard once the team is eliminated from the playoffs.

While interviewing Leonhard would be beneficial, the Packers could be running out of options if he has his eyes on somewhere else, and Harris, who is also being courted by the Washington Commanders, also spurns Green Bay.

The Packers may have had an idea of who they wanted at the beginning of this process. But with coaches either being fired or leaving for promotions at a high rate, the urgency needs to set in as the Chargers enter the market for a new defensive coordinator.

