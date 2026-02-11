Packers Starting to Hurt Jordan Love with Another Bad Offseason Decision

The Green Bay Packers started the 2025 season with a 9-3-1 record, but since then, it’s been a string of losses that have stunted their momentum. What began as a five-game losing streak to end the season turned into the decision to keep head coach Matt LaFleur. The bad vibes continued to stack as they lost defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to the Miami Dolphins and seemingly have no plans to make seismic changes.

The latest evidence of that came when NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Packers named Luke Getsy as their new quarterbacks coach to replace Sean Mannion. With Mannion leaving to become the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator , Getsy returns to the role he served on the Packers’ staff from 2019 to 2021.

The move also calls back to the Packers’ complacency on offense since last season ended, and it could begin to hurt QBJordan Love.

Packers’ Complacency Could Take a Toll on Jordan Love, Green Bay's Offense

At first glance, there’s nothing wrong with the Getsy hire.

Getsy initially arrived in Green Bay as an offensive quality control coach in 2014 and spent most of the next eight years with the Packers outside of a one-year detour as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Mississippi State. When he returned as Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach in 2019, he walked into a room that already had Aaron Rodgers and added Love as a first-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Rodgers went on to win back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021 while Love developed behind the scenes. Getsy left for a pair of disastrous offensive coordinator stints with the Chicago Bears (2022-23) and Las Vegas Raiders (2024) but returned to Green Bay as a senior offensive assistant last season.

With that, you can see the reasoning behind the hire. Love has already ascended to one of the league’s top quarterbacks, throwing for 3,381 yards, 23 TD, and six interceptions last year. While those numbers were down from the 2024 season (3,389 yards, 25 TD, 11 INT), he now has a familiar voice as a sounding board.

Additionally, it represents the Packers’ last chance to make a meaningful change on offense.

Hafley’s departure was out of their control, and the decision to hang onto special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia doesn’t really affect Love. The Packers also had a chance to make a bigger move around Love, replacing either embattled offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich or offensive line coach Luke Butkus.

While LaFleur declined to replace Stenavich or Butkus, he was forced to make a change with Mannion’s departure, only to go back to Getsy as his new quarterback coach. If anything, Mannion’s departure was a chance to get a new voice somewhere on offense, but LaFleur chose to cling to his security blanket.

It’s a lukewarm decision on the heels of a disappointing performance by the Packers’ 2025, ranking 11th in scoring (23.0 points per game) and 15th in total yardage (332.5 yards per game). It also could keep Love from ascending to an MVP level as Green Bay continues to keep the doors to its country club closed.

Perhaps Tucker Kraft’s eventual return could be what brings Green Bay’s offense back to elite levels in 2026. For now, the reluctance to adapt could be what keeps Love and the Packers from reaching their potential.

