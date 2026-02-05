Sean Mannion Quickly Off to Rocky Start After Leaving Packers for Promotion

Former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion has found a new landing spot as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. As much as he would've loved to hit the ground running, though, Mannion's tenure is already off to a bit of a rocky start.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland isn't expected to return. The announcement came on Wednesday, when the veteran coach revealed his exit himself.

"Philadelphia, I've decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end. When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn't just work here, I became one of you. Stout out" Jeff Stoutland

"Stoutland, 63, is not expected to coach next season, a team source said," McManus added. "He was offered a role on the Eagles staff under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion but declined, the source added."

This is a huge loss for Mannion, who could've leaned on Stoutland's experience and learned a lot. Instead, it seems that a new system has forced the veteran coach to retire, giving the Eagles and the Packers' former QBs coach a big headache to start the offseason.

While it is understandable from Stoutland's perspective not to want to learn a completely new system after 13 years with the Eagles, it is a failure for Mannion. The new Philadelphia offensive coordinator should've done a better job convincing a coaching stalwart to return for the 2026 season. Even if it were in a different role, Stoutland is simply far too accomplished for a young coordinator to lose so early in his tenure.

Stoutland has been a part of two Super Bowl wins with Philadelphia and helped the Eagles' offensive line consistently be among the league's most feared. Looking back at his tenure, there is no shortage of great development stories with Mehki Becton and Jason Kelce standing out as clear examples.

The Packers had a front-row ticket to see what the Stoutland-led Eagles' offensive line could do when the NFC contenders collided in Week 10. Philadelphia's frontline only surrendered 10 pressures in the 10-7 Monday Night Football loss for Green Bay, with all of those opportunities coming from hurries, per Pro Football Focus.

For Mannion, this is an early failure and a rough way to start what was a clear promotion after leaving Green Bay. While there are still great pieces on the Philadelphia roster, it is a fan base with high expectations and incredible respect for the accomplishments of Stoutland.

Being a key factor behind why such a respected coach was pushed out isn't ideal and could have Philadelphia fans wondering whether or not the Eagles made the right hire. That makes Mannion's time in Philly something that Packers fans will want to continue monitoring throughout the offseason and beyond.

