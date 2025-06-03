Packers Starter Rejoins Team After Missing 1st Week of OTAs

The Green Bay Packers have converged for OTA workouts and are working their way toward the 2025 season. The Packers are coming off an 11-6 season with a trip to the playoffs, but their path to OTAs hasn’t been a smooth ride with several storylines playing out, most notably in the receiver room.

While fans are interested in what’s happening on the field, more headlines are created by who isn’t there. One Packers starter missed the first week of OTAs but has returned to the team and is looking to build on his success from last season.

Brandon McManus Returns to Packers in Second Week of OTAs

According to USA Today’s Ryan Wood, Packers kicker Brandon McManus has returned to the team after missing the first week of OTAs. The reason for McManus’s absence is unknown, but Wood reiterated this session of workouts is strictly voluntary.

We hear the “voluntary” term all the time with OTAs but some situations are more “voluntary” than others. While some players are battling for a roster spot this time of year, McManus doesn’t have to worry about that entering his age-34 season.

The Packers called McManus in the middle of last season to relieve Brayden Narveson, who made 12-of-17 field goals (70.6%) and all 16 extra points in the first six games. McManus was a clear upgrade, hitting 20-of-21 field goals (95.2%) and all 30 extra points over the final 11 games.

Most importantly, McManus doesn’t have much in terms of competition heading into camp. The Packers signed Alex Hale as a camp leg, but he doesn’t appear to be a real threat to McManus’s job. The 26-year-old spent last season on Green Bay’s practice squad and didn't get the call when Narveson struggled last season, suggesting McManus is the kicker they want to go with.

It won’t stop Packers from wondering if Jaire Alexander will return to the team or who is WR1 during OTAs. But it has an important starter back in the fold as the Packers look to improve next season.

