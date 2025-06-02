Packers Cut Ties With Recently Signed Wide Receiver

Even though OTAs are wrapping up across the NFL this week, it still hasn’t stopped teams like the Green Bay Packers from making changes to their 90-man roster.

On Monday, the Packers announced that they have waived wide receiver Jadon Janke with an injury designation. Janke was signed by Green Bay a few weeks ago on May 14. The Packers now have 12 wide receivers on their 90-man roster.

Last week, the Packers signed rookie receiver Sam Brown Jr. from the University of Miami, who will try to compete for a spot on the 53-man this summer.

The former South Dakota State star receiver went undrafted following the 2024 NFL Draft but signed with the Houston Texans in May 2024. Janke didn’t make it through training camp with the Texans as they cut him on August 12, 2024.

Janke didn’t sit in free agency for long, as he signed a week later with the Miami Dolphins. The young wide receiver only had one reception for six yards in his lone preseason game with the Dolphins.

The 6-foot-2 wideout didn’t make the final 53-man roster in Miami and was waived at the end of preseason.

With Janke getting cut by Green Bay, it allows the former South Dakota State standout the opportunity to join a new team either this month or before training camp in July. Janke was a standout at South Dakota State as he was one of the best players in the FCS.

Over his five-year career with the Jackrabbits, Janke had 170 receptions for 2,800 yards and 29 receiving touchdowns. In his last season at South Dakota State, he had 57 receptions for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.

We’ll see if Green Bay makes any additional moves this week on the 90-man roster to fill Janke’s spot.

