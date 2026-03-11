Packers Staring at Backup TE Upgrade Who's Now Available

Adding tight end depth will be one of the Green Bay Packers' priorities as free agency continues.



Luke Musgrave is the only notable backup rostered, and Tucker Kraft is coming off a season-ending injury. It is fair to wonder how long it will take Kraft to get back up to speed, and it isn't as if Musgrave was all that impressive in the 2025 season. That's why Packer fans should pay special attention to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"The Jaguars are releasing veteran TE Johnny Mundt, per source. A top blocking tight end is now on the market," Pelissero reported on Monday night.

Packers Have a New Potential TE Target After Johnny Mundt's Release

For Mundt, it makes sense to sign with Green Bay, understanding he could quickly find himself in a notable role, given the weak competition.



That's without mentioning his familiarity with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Mundt began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, which was their lone season with LaFleur as offensive coordinator. Even though that was almost a decade ago, the connection can't be ignored,

Mundt isn't an elite receiver, but he can help protect quarterback Jordan Love and set up the run game for Josh Jacobs.

Mundt is aggressive in protection and run blocking, making the potential fit obvious. Although the former Oregon Duck was limited to 253 blocking downs in 2025, per Pro Football Focus, his 78.9 pass-blocking grade (zero pressures allowed) was the best mark of his career, while his 72.1 run-block grade only trailed his 2019 performance (72.4).

The Packers are dealing with the loss of John FitzPatrick, who tore his Achilles tendon late in the 2025 season ahead of hitting free agency. That opens the door for Mundt to join the roster, especially when his 6-foot-4, 233-pound frame would offer a solid replacement for FitzPatrick.

Mundt can be a surprise target as well, despite being primarily used as a blocker. The most recent example of this came in the 2023 season with the Minnesota Vikings when he had 172 receiving yards and a touchdown on 17 catches. Even last season in Jacksonville, he averaged 12.3 yards on nine catches.

A potential Mundt signing would provide the Packers with a low-risk, high-reward option to address their TE depth. With bigger names garnering attention in free agency, Green Bay can swoop in to sign Mundt before another team gets the idea, giving them a reliable option to help as Kraft's recovery continues.

