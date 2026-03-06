Packers Could Find Luke Musgrave Plenty of Competition When Free Agency Opens

One area where the Green Bay Packers will need to improve their depth this offseason is at the tight end position. Tucker Kraft is coming off a season-ending injury, while John FitzPatrick and Josh Whyle are both scheduled to become free agents. This leaves only Luke Musgrave on the roster at the position when it comes to names of note. The Packers will need to bring in competition, and they will have no shortage of options. The Athletic recently floated Cade Otton and Greg Dulcich as potential names the Packers might consider signing in the 2026 offseason.

Regardless of who, it is beyond clear that changes must be made to the position as Green Bay must scour the market for depth signings who can make a difference for the Packers. Musgrave finished the 2025 season with only 252 receiving yards despite getting consistent action due to injuries to Kraft and FitzPatrick. The fact that Musgrave was so underwhelming in this opportunity highlights why the franchise needs to bring in viable competition and should be keeping a very close eye on free agency at the position.

With this in mind, Austin Hooper could garner attention, thanks to his resume, as he is coming off a solid season with the New England Patriots. Hooper has 4,441 career receiving yards and is an aggressive blocker. The tight end has playoff experience, having played in two Super Bowls throughout his career, offering the Packers a bit of leadership at the position. No question, it is a potential fit that should at least be explored.

Packers Must Bring in Notable Competition for Luke Musgrave in 2026 Offseason

Musgrave must be forced to earn his roster spot, and the Packers need options that won't break the bank with Kraft locked in as the starter. Looking at remaining potential free agency fits, Taysom Hill, Noah Fant, and Mo Alie-Cox stand out as potentially impactful signings that are projected to sign for $3 million or less, according to Spotrac.

Aside from Musgrave, there is also the need to take pressure off Kraft early in the season as he continues to get back up to speed. Fans shouldn't expect the tight end to step back into the starting lineup and pick up where he left off. There will need to be a level of patience and understanding of the time it will take.

This makes adding to the position all the more urgent, as fans now have first-hand experience learning they cannot rely on Musgrave. While there is a chance the tight end takes a step forward in 2026, there weren't the needed signs of progression in the 2025 season to believe that will be the case. The safer decision is to stock up the position with affordable options to compete with Musgrave and take pressure off Kraft at the start of the 2026 season.

