Jordan Love Sticks Neck Out for Jaire Alexander in Latest Remarks

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and the Green Bay Packers will use it as an asset to improve the roster.

While that will be the main focus, the biggest storyline this offseason has been around the future of Jaire Alexander with the organization. After the 2024 season came to a close, GM Brian Gutekunst put him on the trade block, but nothing has taken that next step.

It was reported that Alexander has received interest on the trade block, although a deal hasn't been agreed upon. Even though it looks like he could be on the way out, quarterback Jordan Love wants Alexander back on the team in 2025.

During an appearance on the "Up and Adams Show", Love stated, "I need to reach out to Ja, see what the deal is…he’s got his own world going on…but that’s a player we need."

Jordan Love Wants Jaire Alexander Back With Green Bay

Love said that he and Alexander have a great relationship. He added that Alexander is an energetic person to have in the locker room, and his ability to be effective on the field is something Green Bay needs.

It's a positive sign that Love and Alexander's bond appears to be strong. They are two of Green Bay's best players on the team, but that doesn't mean the Louisville product will be around in 2025.

He has struggled to stay healthy over the past couple of seasons, which has left a bad taste in the organization's mouth, especially since the team handed Alexander a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022.

He owns a $24.6 million cap hit in 2025 and $27 million in 2026. That's a hefty price tag for a player who hasn't played more than seven games in three of the last four seasons.

The NFL draft could be a good time for the Packers to find a trade partner for Alexander, but it's clear that Love would want Alexander back in the fold for the 2025 campaign.

