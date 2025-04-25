Jordan Love Gives Instant Reaction on Packers First-Round Pick

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft wrapped up on Thursday night and Green Bay Packers fans are happy that their offense got more explosive.

With the 23rd overall pick, Green Bay selected Texas WR Matthew Golden, and the crowd went wild. This is the first receiver taken in the first round by the Packers since 2002. The fanbase wasn't the only one thrilled with the selection. Quarterback Jordan Love is happy to have another weapon at his disposal.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show, and he revealed that Love FaceTimed him after the pick. He was reportedly "ecstatic" and told LaFleur he has to get his arm loose to throw deep balls to a guy with Golden's speed.

Matt LaFleur says on @PatMcAfeeShow that he FaceTimed Jordan Love last night. Love was “ecstatic” and told him he has to get his arm loose to throw deep balls to a guy with Matthew Golden’s speed. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 25, 2025

Jordan Love Happy With Matthew Golden Pick

The Packers were itching to get more dynamic at receiver, and that's exactly what they did on Thursday night. Many draft experts had Golden as either the 2nd or 3rd-best WR in this class.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.29 40-yard dash, showcasing his game-breaking speed that was evident on his tape. Golden can line up all across the formation while being super fluid coming in and out of his breaks.

He also tracks the ball extremely well downfield with outstanding body control. In 36 collegiate games, Golden had 134 receptions for 1,975 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. He also averaged 14.7 yards per reception, highlighting the capability to make plays downfield.

With Christian Watson recovering from a torn ACL, the Packers' receiver core was missing someone who could consistently stretch the field vertically. Golden brings that dynamic to the fold, and Love seems exhilarated about that idea.

The Packers' offense got better and faster with the addition of Golden, which bodes well for them in 2025 and beyond.

