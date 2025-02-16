Packers Staffer Named Finalist for AFC GM Job
The 2024 NFL season didn't end as the Green Bay Packers wanted, however, that doesn't mean the campaign was a total bust.
Although they just missed the playoffs, the Packers still finished with their highest win total (11) in four seasons while showing plenty of promise on both sides of the ball. Assuming that general manager Brian Gutekunst hits all the right notes this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur's team should have a great shot at making a deep postseason run next season.
Success doesn't come for free in the NFL, though, and the Packers' recent success might lead to their potentially losing a key staff member.
Packers News: Jon-Eric Sullivan to Interview for Jaguars GM Opening
On Sunday morning, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan will interview for the vacant Jacksonville Jaguars general manager job. The interview will take place between Wednesday and Friday before a decision is announced "over the weekend."
The Jaguars' interest in Sullivan's services isn't surprising. Not only was the veteran Packers staffer linked to the Jaguars opening earlier this week, but he's already accepted GM-related interviews with the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Jets this offseason. It was only a matter of time before another team came knocking.
Sullivan has been a Green Bay mainstay for over two decades, first joining the franchise as a training camp intern in 2003. He spent the next several years rising the scouting ranks, earning promotions such as director of college scouting (2016-17) and co-director of player personnel (2018-21) before landing his VP role in 2022.
As impressive as Sullivan's resume is, he's only one of nine names the Jaguars have interviewed or will talk to regarding the GM job. There's a decent chance the Columbia, SC native will return to Green Bay in 2025 unless he completely knocks the Khan Family's socks off.
While it's great to see people succeed, the Packers will certainly breathe a sigh of relief if Sullivan returns and helps with their Super Bowl aspirations. Speaking of which, Green Bay currently owns the seventh-best Super Bowl 60 odds (+1900) on FanDuel Sportsbook less than a month before free agency begins.
