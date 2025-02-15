5 Free Agent Signings Packers Fans Want to See
On paper, the Green Bay Packers enter the 2025 offseason with just under $40 million in salary cap space. But as always, the real number is a lot lower once you account for necessary expenses.
Cap expert Ken Ingalls projects Green Bay’s true spending power at closer to $22.5 million, factoring in the costs of signing draft picks, tendering exclusive rights free agents, and setting aside money for in-season moves. That projection doesn’t include potential roster cuts, contract restructures, or extensions, all of which could free up or take up additional space.
Even with those limitations, the Packers have enough financial flexibility to make one or two key free-agent signings—the kind of moves that could push them from a playoff team to a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
They won’t be able to sign everyone on their wish list, but here are five free agent signings we’d love to see this offseason.
Josh Sweat, Defensive End
There’s value in championship pedigree, especially when it comes with real on-field production. That’s exactly what Josh Sweat would bring to Green Bay.
Sweat has spent his entire career with the Eagles, playing a key role on one of the league’s most dominant defensive fronts. But Philadelphia has several key defensive free agents, and with limited cap space, they won’t be able to keep them all.
That opens the door for a team like the Packers to make a move.
Sweat has recorded 7.5 sacks in three of the last four seasons, proving himself as a consistent, reliable pass rusher. He may not be in the elite tier of available edge defenders, but he brings durability, experience, and steady production—qualities that would make him a strong complement opposite Rashan Gary.