Packers Staffer Now a Threat to Leave Again Following Super Bowl
The Green Bay Packers have been planning for the 2025 offseason for weeks. Despite going 11-6, Green Bay was sent packing in the Wild Card Round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
They have seen some turnover on the coaching staff. Tom Clements retired as the QB coach and they fired defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich. DeMarcus Covington took over that same role and they also brought back Luke Getsy as a senior assistant.
The moves may not be over just yet after the latest report. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that Packers VP Jon-Eric Sullivan is a name that has been floated as a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars GM opening.
Packers News: Jon-Eric Sullivan Has Emerged as Option for Jaguars GM Opening
Several other options are choices for the Jags. That list includes Ian Cunningham (Bears), Chad Alexander (Chargers), Brandon Brown (Giants), and former Titans GM Jon Robinson.
Sullivan has made his rounds this offseason. He's interviewed with the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders for their GM openings. Despite failing to land any of these positions, he is known for being a bright and upcoming mind.
He has been with the Packers since 2003. The South Carolina native has held multiple roles. Sullivan was a Training camp intern, Football operations department employee, Central Plains region scout, Southeast region scout, Director of college scouting and Co-director of player personnel before getting promoted to Vice president of player personnel in 2022.
Sullivan seems poised to make the jump to general manager after holding these various roles. Whether he lands the Jags remains to be seen but most Packer fans hope that isn't the case.
They've already lost multiple coaches and don't want the trickling into the front office. This is an opportunity that Sullivan has been working for so if he gets offered the job, there's a good chance he takes it.