Packers Sign New WR Just 1 Day After Cutting Rookie Wideout

It's been a busy week for the Green Bay Packers as they prepare to open their 2025 preseason slate against the New York Jets on Saturday. The Packers' exhibition debut is the latest stop towards the 53-man roster deadline at the end of the month, meaning it won't be long before head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff start trimming the fat off the 90-man unit.

Green Bay already made one of its first cuts on Tuesday when it waived wideout Sam Brown Jr. with an injury designation. The undrafted rookie joined the Packers following the 2025 NFL draft; however, a lingering groin injury prevented him from seeing much action this summer.

The Packers' WR room is fairly crowded, so cutting a wideout or two was always going to be in LaFleur's plans. That's why it's surprising that Green Bay replaced Brown with another pass-catcher just one day after the former's release.

Packers Sign WR Isaiah Neyor 1 Day After Releasing Sam Brown Jr.

The Athletic's Matt Schneidman is reporting that the Packers have signed undrafted rookie WR Isaiah Neyor. The Fort Worth, TX native split his collegiate run between Wyoming, Texas, and Nebraska, and will now look to kickstart his NFL career in Green Bay.

Packers put OL Travis Glover on IR and signed WR Isaiah Neyor. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 6, 2025

With that being said, the Packers aren't the first stop on Neyor's NFL journey. The 24-year-old playmaker was signed by the San Francisco 49ers immediately after the 2025 draft, only to be released from his contract on Monday.

With how crowded the Packers' WR situation is, it'll be interesting if Neyor fares better at standing out from the pack than Brown did.

The talented wideout demonstrated plenty of potential when he paced the MWC in yards per catch (20.0) and receiving touchdowns (12) in 2021. A torn ACL that held Neyor out for all of 2022 and most of 2023 prevented him from capitalizing on that performance; however, he bounced back nicely with 34 catches for 455 yards and five TDs in 12 games with Nebraska last season.

Even if he returns to his 2021 form, Neyor is facing an uphill battle to crack the Packers' 53-man squad. Veteran WRs Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed are back for another season, and rookie wideouts Matthew Golden and Savion Williams have since joined the mix. On top of that, the likes of Mecole Hardman and Malik Heath will be doing whatever it takes to prove their worth, too.

Neyor's outlook is uncertain, but he can still be useful even if he doesn't make the final roster. His presence could light a fire under the Packers' WRs who are on the roster bubble, forcing them to step up to give Love the best arsenal possible.

In the meantime, Packers fans will be eagerly monitoring Neyor to see if he can make an impact when the Jets come to town this weekend.

