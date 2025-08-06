Packers Depth Chart Raises Eyebrows with Rookie Fan Favorite Listed Low

With the release of the Green Bay Packers' first unofficial depth chart is going to come an understandable wave of reactions. Football-starved fans and pundits are searching for any possible story as the season continues to draw closer. None is going to catch more attention than the fact that first-round receiver and early camp standout Matthew Golden isn't currently listed as an offensive starter. Romeo Dobbs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed are listed as Green Bay's current starting receivers. This is understandably going to have fans feeling a certain way after the way he has impressed early in the offseason.

Packers Release First WR Depth Chart, Matthew Golden Not Among Starters

Starters: Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed

Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed Second String: Mecole Hardman, Malik Heath, Matthew Golden

Mecole Hardman, Malik Heath, Matthew Golden Reserves: Savion Williams, Will Sheppard, Cornelius Johnson, Julian Hicks

It is important to note that this isn't entirely unexpected, with Golden lacking the experience of the trio of starters. Even with the rookie's incredible start, the coaching staff will almost always give an initial nod to veterans. It is a respect for the tenure or the receivers, even if Golden is quickly going to change this. Looking at the results of camp and the draft price the Packers spent to acquire the pass catcher, this is simply a formality.

Golden isn't going to be kept off the field with any level of consistency based on his speed and ability to help Jordan Love take an elusive next step.

The addition of a top wide receiver will remove all excuses that lay in front of Love as they look for him to take the final step into being a consistently elite signal-caller. He's shown the potential, but with more talent around him he'll be expected to make that the norm. And Golden's talent will get him on the field to help Love make that happen.

It isn't as if the Packers are getting a level of consistent production from the current rotation. There is a reason why the team was active in free agency, as well as using a valued first-round pick on the position. A level of desperation was fair with how the receivers had shown flashes, but never seemed to find a consistent level of needed production.

For Golden, this shouldn't be taken to heart, but an expected ranking of an unproven player who should simply continue to focus on establishing chemistry with the young quarterback. The rest will sort itself out as the preseason will serve as a stage for the rookie to continue to establish his increasingly exciting potential.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: