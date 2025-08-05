Packers Bring Back Player They Signed in 2024 Right Before Preseason Game

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for their first preseason game against the New York Jets on Saturday night. But when it comes to training camp, the revolving door may be moving as fast as ever.

Players will come and go as Green Bay looks to trim its 90-man roster down to 53 during the month of August. While the cuts at the end of camp get the most attention, moves will be happening almost on a daily basis as Matt LaFleur tries to find the right combination of effectiveness and depth to build off an 11-win campaign one year ago.

It led to one player returning to the team after he was signed by the Packers in 2024 and may get a chance to prove his worth as the preseason begins.

Packers waived/injured WR Sam Brown Jr. and signed OL Lecitus Smith. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 5, 2025

Packers Bring Back OL Lecitus Smith Before Preseason Opener

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the Packers have signed offensive lineman Lecitus Smith. The move was made after the Packers waived wide receiver Sam Brown Jr. with an injury designation and brings Smith back to the team he spent time with one year ago.

A sixth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 draft, Smith spent his rookie season in the desert before getting cut as part of final roster cuts the following season. Smith spent the rest of the season on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad before spending the 2024 seasons on the Packers and New England Patriots practice squads. While he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in March, he was released in May, paving his way back to Wisconsin.

While the Virginia Tech product has been in the NFL for four seasons, he’s only played in 18 games with three starts during his career. But he could play an important role for Green Bay this preseason.

The interior of the offensive line has been in flux during camp as Elgton Jenkins is recovering from a back injury suffered during the offseason. High-priced free-agent acquisition Aaron Banks also suffered a back injury, which means Smith could be brought in just to make sure they have enough bodies to fill the guard spots during the preseason. But Smith’s return also provides some competition for the backup spots which are currently occupied by Donovan Jennings and 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan.

If Smith has an impressive performance, he could try to push for a backup spot. But it’s more likely he’ll be a depth signing that could have another short stay with the Packers.

