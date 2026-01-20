Packers Now Might Deal Blow to Vikings While Filling DC Opening

The Green Bay Packers are now in the early stages of their defensive coordinator search after Jeff Hafley left to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. They will cast a wide net in their search, which started with an interview with Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach and pass-game coordinator Christian Parker.

The Packers have continued their search, and that led them inside the division. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay requested to interview Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator/DBs coach Daronte Jones. He's been a hot commodity this coaching cycle, as he's interviewed with the Jets and Cowboys, while also being requested by the Giants.

Packers Requested to Interview Vikings Pass Game Coordinator/DBs Coach Daronte Jones

Jones left a great impression on the Cowboys. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones wowed the Cowboys with his communication and was confident in what he was preaching.

Jones seems poised to land a defensive coordinator gig this offseason, but that location is something to watch for. The 47-year-old has been the No. 2 in Minnesota behind Brian Flores on a staff that wreaked havoc around the league. Now, both he and Flores could be on the move.

In the two games between the Packers and Vikings this season, the Vikings held Green Bay's offense to 288 or fewer total yards and a turnover. While those were solid outings, the defense was even more chaotic against the rest of the league. Minnesota finished the season third in total defense (282.6), second in pass defense (158.5), and seventh in scoring defense (19.6). They were also tied for fourth in the NFL in team sacks (49).

The Vikings under Flores have given other teams fits, as Minnesota featured an ultra-aggressive defense that was difficult to slow down. The fact that the Vikings went 9-8 this season was thanks largely to their defense. As mentioned earlier, Minnesota could lose Flores this offseason, as his contract has expired. And based on how things look, Jones could also be out the door.

The idea of him jumping from the Vikings to the Packers would be a massive win. They would get an upcoming coach who has the chops to be a good defensive coach while also weakening a division rival.

Green Bay would likely need to act quickly, as Jones has held two interviews with the Cowboys. He's clearly being sought after by several teams, but the Packers have a great foundation of defensive players that would be enticing to Jones.

The fact that they want to interview him is a good first step. Now it's about seeing what they can do to close the deal to strengthen their staff while poaching a highly coveted coach from a rival.

