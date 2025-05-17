Packers Should Take Chance on Pass Rusher Written Off as Draft Bust

The Green Bay Packers came into the offseason with many needs, and, outside of a top receiver, they desperately needed help with their pass rush. The Packers were great at getting to the quarterback, ranking 10th in the NFL with 45 sacks, but consistency was an issue as their 22.1% pressure ranked 16th last season.

While the need was there, the Packers didn’t do much to address it. Green Bay didn’t sign an edge rusher in free agency, and their first three picks in last month’s draft were used on the offensive end of the ball: wide receivers Matthew Golden and Savion Williams and offensive tackle Anthony Belton.

The Packers took edge rushers Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively; however, their pass rush still needs help. That need could lead to them scouring the free agent market and adding a pass-rusher that has been written off as a bust.

Packers Should Take a Swing on Former 49ers Draft Bust Drake Jackson

The San Francisco 49ers recently threw in the towel on former second-round pick Drake Jackson. Jackson, who was selected 61st overall in the 2022 draft, came off a productive career at USC that saw him rack up 12.5 sacks over three seasons. Things were going well initially in San Francisco as he logged six sacks in his first 23 games, but a torn patellar tendon wiped out the remainder of the 2023 season after eight games.

The injury set Jackson back, and he couldn’t recover last season. Although he had 18 months to heal, the 49ers ran out of patience, selecting Mykel Williams with the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft and releasing Jackson shortly after.

Jackson’s release puts him at a crossroads. While he still needs to prove his health, he’s only 24 years old, and a team like the Packers could be interested in his services.

Green Bay currently has Rashan Gary and 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness projected as starters, but they could use some depth behind them, as Kingsley Enagbare will be a free agent after this season. Sorrell and Oliver could each win jobs during training camp, but Jackson would be a low-risk, high-reward addition that could provide insurance despite his injury history.

The Packers could just wait and see what Van Ness has in his first year as a starter and add someone in next year’s draft if he fails. At the same time, the Packers should be looking to throw darts with training camp approaching, and Jackson may be one of the most intriguing ones on the market.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: