Packers Should Take Chance on Former Pro-Bowl Edge Rusher Trying to Revive Career

Heading into the 2025 offseason, the Green Bay Packers had two major needs to address: No.1 wide receiver and edge rusher. Green Bay took care of the former by drafting University of Texas wideout Matthew Golden in the first round. Although they also addressed the pass rush by selecting Golden's college teammate, Barryn Sorrell, in the fourth round, that move may not be sufficient.

Last season, Green Bay's defensive line had trouble getting to opposing quarterbacks. While their recording sacks tied them for sixth in the NFL, they ranked 16th in pressure percentage at 22.1%. Adding a fourth-round rookie isn't likely to move the needle significantly in that category.

Fortunately for Green Bay, pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney was released by the Carolina Panthers on May 8. Although Clowney may be on the downswing of his career, adding him for the 2025 season as a rotational player could benefit the Packers.

Packers Need to Save Jadeveon Clowney from Free Agency

In 2024, Clowney recorded 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Though his 5.5 sacks tied him for second on the Panthers, that's not impressive given how devoid their defense was of talent.

That said, the 32-year-old would still provide value to Green Bay's roster. According to PFF, Clowney recorded a pass rush grade of 73.2 last season. That grade would have placed him in first on the Packers in 2024.

Be that as it may, Clowney would likely serve a rotational role for Green Bay. This is because the Packers organization still believes in Lukas Van Ness, and replacing Rashan Gary with Clowney wouldn't make sense.

Moreover, bringing Clowney in also gives both Sorrell, Kingsley Enagbare, and even Van Ness another mentor, who can help them develop. That would not only benefit Green Bay this season, but also going forward.

Nevertheless, the Packers may not be willing to pay his asking price. Carolina cut Clowney, entering the second year of his two-year $20 million contract. If the 32-year-old is looking for upwards of $10 million for one season, Green Bay should stay away. However, if he's willing to take a pay cut, the Packers should highly consider adding him.

