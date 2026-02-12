Packers Should Have New Love for Daniel Whelan with Season Officially Over

The Green Bay Packers learned how important Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons were this year as their season-ending injuries turned a potential Super Bowl run into another quick playoff exit. While fans will point to the injuries as a turning point, other players played key roles and helped them get to the playoffs despite their absence.

Daniel Whelan didn’t rush the passer or rack up yards after the catch, but he was an unsung hero for the 2025 Packers. The 27-year-old punter's strong season helped Green Bay’s defense capitalize on prime field position to be a top-10 unit before Parsons went down, and, despite the Packers’ offense struggling without Kraft, Whelan did enough to bail them out and gain new appreciation for his craft.

Daniel Whelan was an Unsung Hero for the 2025 Packers

Whelan didn’t make the Pro Bowl or earn an All-Pro selection, but he was one of the best punters in the NFL last season. His 51.7 yards per punt led the league and set a franchise record while he booted 32 punts of 50 yards or more.

While Whelan had a big leg, he also showed accuracy. 36.7% of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, and while he had a career-high 16.3% touchback rate, it didn’t hinder his performance with a career-high and franchise record 44.3 net yards per attempt.

The combination helped Whelan lead qualifying punters with a 90.4 Pro Football Focus grade during the regular season and also limited damage on returns, with his 21 punt returns tied for the sixth-fewest last season.

Whelan’s season was capped off with a strong performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. While Green Bay rested most of its starters in the 16-3 loss, Whelan got plenty of action with eight punts for a total of 431 yards, which was the fifth-largest single-game total in franchise history.

“He’s a great dude, great in the locker room, but he’s a real weapon out on the field in terms of being able to flip the field,” LaFleur said of Whelan via Packers team writer Weston Hodkiewicz. “I feel like anytime we’ve gotten in some of those critical moments where we really need a great kick, he’s come through for us.”

Punting often is a thankless job. When Whelan trots on the field, it’s usually code for Packers fans to run to their fridge for a beverage. Even when Whelan is noticeable, it’s because a mistake has been made either by his leg or the poor coverage of special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia’s unit.

Regardless, Whelan's 2025 performance is something that Packers fans can appreciate, giving them one less thing to worry about as they try to get over the hump in 2026.

