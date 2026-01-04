Forgotten Packer Erases Any Doubts Before Playoffs with His Week 18

The Green Bay Packers are entering the 2025-26 NFL postseason on a low note thanks to Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It was a relatively meaningless game for the Packers, who were locked into the NFC's No. 7 seed no matter the outcome, but that didn't mean Green Bay fans weren't still looking for any potential positive developments in the regular-season finale.

Although head coach Matt LaFleur & Co. didn't give fans much to cheer about in Week 18, punter Daniel Whelan's performance was a much-needed silver lining. Sunday afternoon saw the veteran special teamer attempt his first punts since Green Bay Week 15's loss to the Denver Broncos, and it's safe to say that he reminded Packers fans exactly what he's capable of with his latest effort.

Daniel Whelan Isn't a Packers Concern After Week 18

With the Packers holding the ball for less than half the game (26:30), Whelan was forced to make plays early and often, leading to a season-high eight punts when all was said and done. For reference, he had six punt attempts in the five previous games combined, illustrating just how busy he was.

Fortunately, the increased workload wasn't an issue, as Whelan finished Sunday with a whopping 431 yards (53.9 per attempt), with his best of the game going for 68. Five of his attempts landed inside the Vikings' 20-yard line, and he even managed to record his first touchback in three games, too. It's also worth pointing out that he had never recorded more than 284 punt yards in a game before this weekend.

And with a performance like that, it's no surprise that Whelan pushed himself firmly into the Packers' history books. His 431 punt return yards are the fifth-most in Green Bay history, according to Packers Wire's Zach Kruse:

Player Punt Return Yards Year Don Bracken 489 1989 Craig Hentrich 460 1994 Jon Ryan 459 2006 Max McGee 437 1959 Daniel Whalen 431 2025

After a disappearing act in the last two weeks, it's great to see that there's no reason to doubt Whalen's leg now that the postseason is here. Being able to consistently and reliably pin opponents down on their side of the field is crucial to going on a deep playoff run, so the fact that Whalen had his best showing of the year in Week 18 is highly encouraging for what's to come.

Now that the regular season is over, the Packers' decision to extend Whalen back in September looks even better. He's under contract through the 2027 campaign with an average annual value of $3.2 million, per Spotrac, which is more than worth paying as long as he continues to punt the leather off most footballs he touches.

Only time will tell if Whalen will be as effective in the playoffs as he was on Sunday afternoon. He amassed 100 yards on two punts in the Packers' lone contest last postseason, which is the kind of power and efficiency they'll need to see from him again if they want to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Titletown next month.

