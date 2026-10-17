Packers should have an obvious trade target amid Josh Jacobs' uncertainty

The Green Bay Packers' running game has been inefficient, to say the least. Some of that has been due to the offensive line's inability to block, but plenty has had to do with the lack of a true starting-caliber running back.

Josh Jacobs is still on the Commissioner's exempt list, and there have been no updates about his situation. There's no word on when, or even if, he'll be able to suit up and take the field at all this season.

Considering that, the Packers should be looking everywhere for help. And with the Tennessee Titans not going anywhere, Tony Pollard looks like a no-brainer veteran trade target that Brian Gutekunst should pursue.

The Packers make perfect sense for Tony Pollard

Pollard is currently in the final season of his three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are unlikely to win more than three games this season, so they should be looking to dump as many expiring deals as possible.

While not a superstar by any means, Pollard is a proven veteran with extensive experience as a starter. He's proven that he can handle a big workload, and he's probably the best candidate among realistic trade options.

Over five games, Pollard has turned 68 carries into 273 rushing yards and a touchdown. While his 54.6 rushing yards per game aren't impressive, he's averaging 4.0 yards per carry behind a shaky offensive line and in the league's worst offense. He also has eight catches for 24 yards.

Pollard might not be the flashiest addition, but he'd certainly be an upgrade over MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson. The first has struggled with poor vision and a lack of explosiveness, and the other has had a few big runs, but has ball-security issues.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has always been adamant about establishing the run, even when his team can't block. They've been much better by letting Jordan Love do most of the heavy lifting this season, but the Packers likely aren't satisfied with that approach.

Pollard should draw plenty of interest around the league, so the Packers can't rest on their laurels here. They already signed a former Titan in Kevin Zeitler, and their rapport should also help speed things up on the ground if they make this move.

Hopefully, Jacobs' situation will be cleared in due time, and he'll be cleared to return and work his usual magic for the Packers. That said, they can't afford to just keep waiting for him; he might not be back at all.