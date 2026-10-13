Josh Jacobs is costing Packers a chance to reach their full potential

The Green Bay Packers are coming off an incredible performance against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-7 and grabbing a winning record and momentum back in the NFC playoff picture. Still, there is a bit of frustration when it comes to the run game and what any given week will look like from the Green Bay backfield. Even in a blowout win, the numbers were far from eye-popping, as MarShawn Lloyd was the team's leading rusher with 31 yards on 10 carries in what was a very average performance.

This leads us to the continued unknowns swirling around Josh Jacobs and the continued hold that it has on the Green Bay season. As long as Jacobs remains a hypothetical, the offense isn't going to be able to reach its full potential, and there will be a level of concern as to how things might change in a potential return. The back remains on the commissioner's exempt list dealing with legal issues that could result in a long-term suspension based simply on the league's findings and how the legal system plays out.

Regardless of the answer, the backfield has become a distraction and was already showing signs of regression a season ago. Lloyd may not be a starting option, but as long as Jacobs remains rostered, the Packers are going to have a difficult time going out and adding the starting option they so clearly need.

It is long past time to turn the page on the veteran and revisit his future once everything has settled. Cutting Jacobs saves cap space and allows you to fully move on, bring in another starting option and focus on having a fully formed offense without a hypothetical starting piece missing.

Packers Are Long Overdue to End Josh Jacobs Drama and Turn the Page

If the Packers go ahead and pull the trigger on cutting Jacobs, there is a new sense of urgency to find an answer in the backfield. It seems very clear that this isn't going to be Lloyd, and we are drawing closer to the trade deadline. The playoff field is starting to take shape as well as teams that are already looking to play for next year.

Green Bay has an opportunity to find a backfield fit capable of taking just a bit of pressure off Jordan Love and bringing out the best version of the quarterback. Even with what was an underwhelming day from Lloyd in Sunday's win, there was enough threat of balance to unlock the quarterback as big shots were hit to Matthew Golden, Tucker Kraft, and Christian Watson.

No question, parting ways with Jacobs provides a clear path forward and allows the front office to bring in a starting answer. Continuing to be in a holding pattern and waiting for a return that may never happen is a mistake.

One that can be easily fixed in the next few weeks and allow Green Bay to reach its full offensive potential. It might feel like a difficult decision, but it is one that should've already been made and gives the Packers a better chance moving forward.