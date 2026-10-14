Move over, Cowboys because the Packers have the best WR duo in football

For years, fans (rightly) complained about the Green Bay Packers' wide receivers corps. They often ignored the position, and while they had superstars like Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams, there wasn't much surplus talent.

Those days are in the rearview mirror. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are keeping defensive backs in shambles, and they have the potential to be one of the deadliest duos this team and this league have ever seen.

The Packers will face another high-flying pass-catching duo in Week 6 when they face the Dallas Cowboys, but Matt LaFleur's team has some bad news for them: CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens might be great, but the Packers' tandem is better.

The Packers finally have an elite wide receiver duo

Through five games, Golden and Watson have combined for a grand total of 871 receiving yards, the most in the league by any duo. Yes, that's more than Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and even more than Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Jordan Love has thrown for 1,408 yards and 10 touchdowns, the second-most in the league, and plenty of that has to do with his stellar duo. At this pace, they're projected to combine for a whopping 2,960 receiving yards, the most by a Packers duo since Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb combined for 2,086 in 2014 (h/t Lombardi Ave).

If Lamb can play after injuring his quad in Week 5, the Packers' secondary will be in for a tough challenge against one of the top tandems in football. That said, the Cowboys' bottom-feeding defense should also have nightmares with Green Bay's playmakers.

This duo's combination of explosiveness, vertical speed, crisp route-running, and physicality is unmatched. Watson is a sturdy guy who can manhandle his opposition, but he can also explode for a big gain with his long strides and speed.

Golden, on the other hand, is elite at creating separation, and his quick twitch and acceleration make him an absolute YAC demon when he gets an inch of space. They're perfectly complementary and are showing unmatched chemistry with the quarterback.

Some claimed that Watson was overpaid because of his lack of accolades, which was a fair point. That said, he probably would've had multiple Pro Bowl selections if it weren't for injuries, and he's finally healthy after dealing with multiple ailments earlier in his career. If anything, his contract looks like a bargain now, more so considering that most of the money isn't guaranteed.

As for Golden, some were quick to dismiss him and call him a bust after a quiet rookie season. That said, the Packers wouldn't have let Romeo Doubs walk and trade Dontayvion Wicks if they didn't have big plans for him this season.

The Packers' season has been a bit of a rollercoaster, but the offense is finally finding its stride. Matt LaFleur has given Jordan Love a longer leash out of necessity due to the struggles in the running game.

But with the way their top two pass catchers are playing, this should be the status quo at Lambeau Field now. They have to be a pass-first offense, and not feeding their two-headed monster early and often is almost a disservice.