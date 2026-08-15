Packers may still not be in the clear with Josh Jacobs

When it rains, it pours for Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers. The star running back has been held out of practice since the first week of training camp with a groin injury, and he'll be sidelined for the first week of the preseason.

The injury isn't believed to be serious, and he should be back on the field sooner rather than later. However, that doesn't mean Matt LaFleur will have his workhorse ball-carrier in the season opener on Sep. 13.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the former Las Vegas Raiders running back could still be suspended for Week 1. In his podcast, Schefter detailed that the league is still reviewing his May 2026 domestic abuse arrest.

The league might still suspend Josh Jacobs

“It’s also possible that your team, the Green Bay Packers, are going to lose Josh Jacobs,” Schefter told ESPN analyst Ty Schmit. “That also is still under review and still a pending situation with the NFL.”

As expected, the team has been rather coy regarding Jacobs' accusations. They've mostly declined comment and have been supportive of his star, but just because he's a free man doesn't mean the situation is over.

Jacobs was arrested and booked on May 26 into the Brown County Jail in Wisconsin. He's still facing five charges, including a misdemeanor charge of battery and one count of felony strangulation. These, again, are just accusations.

The workhorse running back has emphatically denied any and all wrongdoing. Then again, the Brown County D.A.'s Office is still looking into this matter, and any findings could result a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

In the meantime, he'll continue to work his way back to the field. He didn't miss a single session of the team's spring workout sessions because of his legal issue, and that should continue to be the case until there are any upgrades on his situation.

The Packers will need their bell-cow back to full strength after a somewhat down year by his standards. He struggled to gain much ground behind a shaky offensive line that failed to create much room to operate.

Nevertheless, even a diminished version of Josh Jacobs is better than the average running back, and he did find paydirt 13 times on the ground and once in the air. He averaged 4.0 yards per carry for 929 yards, missing two of the team's 17 regular-season games.

The Packers will continue to err on the side of caution with their prized running back, given how tricky soft-tissue injuries can be. As to whether he'll take the field when the Packers hit the road to meet with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 remains to be seen.