Packers Seemingly Forced to Give Vet They Cut Another Chance

The Green Bay Packers are looking ahead to their Week 1 contest against the Detroit Lions. There have been a slew of transactions on the roster this week, as they had to get their team down to 53 players.

One player that was released was WR Mecole Hardman, but they re-signed him to the practice squad. On Thursday, it was revealed that WR Jayden Reed has a Jones fracture in his foot, which will be something that affects him all season long.

Considering that Reed will be dealing with that foot injury all season long, the Packers may need to make Hardman their punt returner and depth option in the WR room to protect Reed from take extra hits that could make issue his worse.

Packers May Need To Rely on Mecole Hardman

Despite his struggles this preseason, including a muffed punt against the New York Jets in the preseason opener, Hardman may be one of their best choices on the roster for the job. Hardman has 809 punt return yards in his career and still has electric speed.

Throughout the offseason, Hardman made a couple of splash plays in the aerial attack, but it didn't translate onto the field. Over three preseason games, he finished with a 53.2 overall grade per PFF. Meanwhile, as a pass catcher, he had three catches for 30 yards.

The Packers WR room has Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, Romeo Doubs, and Malik Heath. Both Wicks (calf) and Williams (hamstring) have been dealing with some injuries, so the need for a WR could be emphasized if any guy suffers any sort of setback.

Although Hardman has been underwhelming over the past few years and didn't impress the staff enough to make the 53-man roster, they may have no choice but to lean on the veteran. Adding more to Reed's plate doesn't seem like the logical approach.

They could ask Golden to field punts and use their prized rookie back there if they want, but Hardman is someone they'll have to consider.

