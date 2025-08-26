New Packers WR Falls Victim to Roster Cuts Despite Camp Flashes

The Green Bay Packers will be parting ways with multiple players to get their roster down to 53 players by 3 p.m. CT. Wide receiver is one of the deepest position groups on the team, and not everyone is going to make the cut.

And on Tuesday, the Packers released Mecole Hardman, per Jordan Schultz.

Packers Released WR Mecole Hardman on Tuesday

Back in March, Green Bay took a flier on Hardman, giving him a one-year, $1.5 million deal, but it only had $150,000 in guarantees. This deal protected them in the long run but gave him a chance to impress the staff enough to latch onto the 53-man roster.

Throughout the spring and summer, though, Hardman made some splash plays. During an OTA practice, Hardman torched the defense for a 70-plus-yard touchdown. He even got some praise from head coach Matt LaFleur.

Back on Aug. 6, LaFleur said, "He's [Hardman] made a splash play everyday.... He's certainly a playmaker, and we know what type of player he can be as a returner."

Despite these comments, Hardman struggled in the preseason. Over 66 total snaps, he recorded three catches for 30 yards. He also fumbled a punt in the preseason opener against the New York Jets. According to PFF, Hardman had a 53.2 overall grade this preseason.

The Packers didn't feel like he gave them enough at either receiver or returner, so they made the decision to release him. Green Bay's locks at WR include Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Savion Williams, and Matthew Golden. Other guys are fighting to stick on the team, but they provided more upside to the Packers than Hardman did.

It's been an uphill climb for Hardman as of late. In 2023, he joined the New York Jets but failed to carve out a role for himself there. In October 2023, he was sent back to the Kansas City Chiefs, yet he didn't do much there either.

In 18 games over the last two seasons with the Chiefs, Hardman had 26 catches and 208 receiving yards. He added 264 kick return yards and 146 punt return yards as well, but he doesn't seem to be the same playmaker he was earlier in his career.

He might land elsewhere for the 2025 season, but hitting the market two weeks before the season starts isn't ideal.

