Packers Rookie Already in Midseason Form as Camp Ends

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Matthew Golden has wasted zero time stepping in and making an impression from day one. Before quarterback Jordan Love's injury, the chemistry developing between the two was an obvious highlight of camp. The speed the receiver brings is such a needed shot in the arm for a group that is currently plagued with injuries.

Golden has a chance to become an instant contributor, and it seems that this is the expectation as the rookie closed out the preseason in fitting fashion.

While Golden might have only managed a catch in the preseason finale, it was due to limited reps and the fact that the receiver didn't need long to make an impression. The first-year receiver made a great 39-yard grab working back to a ball that was a bit underthrown. The juggling catch and surviving the ground showed off both the hands and big play ability.

This is exactly the skillset that Love has needed to take the next step in his development. Already the rookie appears to be in regular-season form, looking to be the best player on the field in what was Green Bay's highlight of the night.

Packers Rookie Receiver Matthew Golden Continues Impressive Summer Run

It isn't as if the Packers haven't had solid depth at the position the past two seasons. The problem has been that no one has consistently shown up each and every week. This is an elusive problem the Packers appear to have finally solved. Golden is giving fans hope that perhaps it finally has a primary receiver that is going to fully unlock an already impressive offense.

Even if Golden takes time to adjust to the regular season, there is simply far too much natural talent for the big plays not to come. It is also difficult to believe that the moment is ever going to be too big for the Texas alum. Considering the rookie's college history, there is extensive experience in playing games where the world is watching.

While there are still going to be expected adjustments, the play on Saturday was a reminder that Golden has already found the perfect landing spot in Green Bay's offense. The former Longhorn is going to continue to excite fans and quickly work his way up Love's list of trusted targets, giving Green Bay what appears to be the missing piece.

