Packers Rookie Already Feeling Right at Home After 1st Practice

Green Bay Packers fans were thrilled when rookie playmaker Matthew Golden fell to the team at No. 23 in the 2025 NFL draft.

Fast forward to the summer when the first-year wide receiver is already impressing Packers teammates and a fan base that is ready to find a star receiver the team has lacked for the past three seasons.

Yes, the Packers have depth at the position, but they have yet to truly establish a number one option. This is the role Golden is expected to step into, utilizing above-average speed and great route running to hand quarterback Jordan Love a primary target. Arguably, this might be the one thing that allows the young signal-caller to take another meaningful step forward.

For Golden, it is the perfect situation in the fact that the receiver was going to have a hard time finding a contender where he is the primary target. Being drafted by the Packers affords the young speedster this ability.

The young receiver voiced this after the first training camp practice, offering that Green Bay is "where I needed to be." It is easy to see Golden's excitement and belief in an offense where he can become the missing piece in the 2025 season.

Matthew Golden after day one of Packers training camp



"I feel like I definitely landed where I needed to be." @NBC26 pic.twitter.com/owfO86Bjj3 — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) July 23, 2025

Matthew Golden Already Feeling at Home with Packers

If there is one concern about Golden heading into Year 1, it is learning not to take the punishment the receiver would take at Texas.

Golden's willingness to take contact is a great trait, but one that is going to have to be developed. With a smaller frame, Golden is going to need to learn to pick his spots to fight for yardage and when to take hits. The speedy receiver simply isn't built to take consistent NFL-level punishment and continue to stay in the starting lineup. Learning when to go down or step out of bounds is an art that takes time to grasp at the next level.

For Golden, this is the most important piece of being able to transition to the next level and have a consistent impact. The talent and speed are unquestioned; if the former Longhorn can stay on the field, big plays will follow. All headlining the importance of why the Packers must stress the importance of limiting hits and Golden learning to pick his spots.

With that said, it seems the Packers have found the perfect fit at the position. One that is going to help Love take a step forward and unlock what is an already-talented offense. No question, there is every reason for excitement when it comes to the potential of the 2025 Packers.

