Jordan Love Shows Approval of Huge Packers Move Entering Camp

The Green Bay Packers open training camp on Tuesday, but that didn't stop the front office from completing one major deal in the hours leading up to the unofficial start of the season, which will solidify the roster at one of the most important areas on the field: the offensive line.

Considering this is the position group that keeps him healthy and standing upright in the pocket, Packers quarterback Jordan Love was one of the first to offer his reaction to the news that the franchise had agreed on a long-term extension with offensive tackle Zach Tom.

Jordan Love Shows Approval of Zach Tom's New Deal Before Camp

There is a reason why fans routinely see starting quarterbacks show their appreciation for the members of the offensive line by purchasing them gifts after the season. These linemen are the protectors of the franchise's most expensive asset and have a direct correlation to the level of success a signal caller has when entering the huddle.

With Tom receiving a four-year, $88 million extension from the Packers, Green Bay's quarterback was happy to see the deal get completed and quickly shared the news on social media.

Seems like Jordan Love approves of Zach Tom’s new deal: pic.twitter.com/yHnOLMHbiD — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 21, 2025

One look at Tom's PFF grades proves that he is among the elite offensive linemen in the game today. His play during the 2024 campaign ranked him as the fourth-best overall offensive tackle in the league. In addition to earning elite grades for his pass blocking (82.1) and run blocking (90), Tom was a mainstay on the field for Green Bay, as his 1,068 total snaps were the 16th best in the NFL.

With Tom enjoying that level of success in the trenches of the offensive line, it is no wonder that Love is so excited to see one of his primary protectors locked in on a long-term deal that pays him what he is worth.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: