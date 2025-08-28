Packers' Micah Parsons Trade Comes with 1 Hidden Risk

The Green Bay Packers saved the blockbuster deal of the year days before the season kicked off, landing former Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons in exchange for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

From our breaking news segment on @NFLNetwork: A blockbuster! Micah Parsons to the #Packers. pic.twitter.com/Q5sFiMqmkC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2025

While any team that lands a superstar is automatically the trade's winner, fans need to take a bit of a step back and look at the bigger picture. Parsons is now the highest-paid non-quarterback, signing a four-year $188 million deal. This isn't meant to question the talent of Parsons or the fit.

However, there is reason to wonder if this was accomplished with one deal.

Packers Are Taking Risk with Micah Parsons Trade

Rather than pointing out the reality, there is a legitimate concern about Parsons helping the Packers where they have struggled most. Dating back to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay has a tortured playoff history, consistently exiting in the first or second round after a promising season. This is frustratingly the same time of year Parsons is often playing his worst ball.

Whether it is injuries or simply fatigue from playing such an important role the production towards the end of each season declines. In the moments the Packers are going to need the star the most, they simply have no legitimate reason to believe this same decline isn't going to be present.

They've added a great talent, but one with a late-season ceiling while giving up each of their first-rounders in the next two seasons. The ability to get instant stars or starters via the draft has been sacrificed for a star who isn't going to deliver when it matters most. It sets them up for a great regular season and furthers Green Bay's efforts to be in the NFC playoff picture.

Still, adding Parsons assuredly is going to bring late-season decline and the same level of frustration that has Dallas fans attempting to talk themselves into the deal. It is a rare lose-lose where neither side comes out of this looking particularly great.

It is important to note here that Parsons doesn't make a habit of missing games and has shown consistent durability. Whatever the problem is causing the end-of-year slump has been consistently present, leaving no reason to believe it will change in Green Bay. Hardly an ideal trait for the league's highest-paid non-quarterback.

