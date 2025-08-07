Packers Reveal Surprise QB Strategy for 1st Preseason Game

The Green Bay Packers are busy gearing up for their first preseason game on Saturday against the New York Jets, so this is a critical week for players hoping to earn a roster spot once cutdown day rolls around in a few weeks.

With Jordan Love and Malik Willis serving as the top two signal callers, head coach Matt LaFleur has one of the more enviable quarterback rooms in the NFL. Love is a rising star, though admittedly has more to prove, and Willis a more-than-capable backup who went 2-0 as a starter when Love went down with injury back in 2024.

That said, the third quarterback is much more of a question mark. Sean Clifford has never been exceptional, and Canadian arrival Taylor Elgersma was in the CFL for a reason. Still needing to determine the back end of the depth chart, LaFleur instead is opting for a surprising strategy on Saturday night.

LaFleur said he would like to get all four QBs — Love, Willis, Clifford and Elgersma — meaningful playing time in Saturday’s preseason opener. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 7, 2025

Matt LaFleur Says All 4 Packers QBs Will Play in Preseason Opener

Speaking to the media on Thursday, LaFleur declared that he would like to get all four quarterbacks meaningful playing time during the opener. It makes sense to let Love, in particular, get loose with the offense and get a drive or two in with the first-teamers. Depending on what you qualify as "meaningful playing time," there's likely no harm and no foul in giving Love some work.

Many teams around the league, especially those with heated battles going on, prefer to rest their starter in the first game. If Love plays something in the neighborhood of a full quarter, it not only takes valuable reps away from the other three guys, but it also puts him at a greater risk of injury.

It'd behoove Clifford and Elgersma to get at least a quarter each, though a quarter-and-a-half would be preferred. LaFleur needs to prepare for the worst, and making the right decision on a third-string signal caller could prove to be the difference in the end.

At this stage, fans should expect Clifford to win the job. He has experience with the organization and knows the system, already giving him an edge over Elgersma. Should the ex-CFL star impress in the preseason, however, things could flip quickly. Clifford is feeling the pressure, and now he has less time to make his case.

In all likelihood, Love will play a couple of series, hand it over to Willis for a little over a quarter and then LaFleur lets the competition begin. Should Love struggle and need more time to iron things out, it could spoil those plans.

Regardless, it'll be interesting to see what exactly "meaningful playing time" means to LaFleur.

