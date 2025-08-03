New Packers QB Will Be Saying Goodbye to Fans After Preseason

The Green Bay Packers know who their starting quarterback will be once Week 1 rolls around, as Jordan Love has a stranglehold on that job.

What the depth chart looks like behind Love is still up for debate, though. With the preseason opener less than a week away, Malik Willis, Sean Clifford, and Taylor Elgersma are all battling it out in practice each day of training camp to ensure their spot on the Packers' 53-man roster once final cuts are made later this month.

While he still has the opportunity to prove fans and pundits wrong, Elgersma is tracking behind the rest of the pack to this point in camp.

Packers QB Taylor Elgersma Will Be Saying Goodbye After Preseason

Willis seems as close to a lock as one can be to be the primary backup for Love this season, which leaves Clifford and Elgersma as the most likely cut candidates. The argument could likely be made for either to be released at the end of camp, but the latter is undoubtedly the less polished product of the two, putting him behind the 8-ball.

Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers on SI summed it up perfectly in a recent piece reviewing the state of the ongoing position battles at training camp. With Clifford benefiting from the time he spent playing for Penn State University in the Big 10, he is simply further along as a passer than the talented, yet raw, Elgersma.

"The reality is perhaps most evident not in 11-on-11 periods but in rudimentary drill work. During individual drills, the quarterbacks frequently are tasked with stepping over or maneuvering around dummies, escaping the pocket and throwing into nets of various colors that are shouted out on the fly by the coaches. Clifford hits the mark with some frequency. Elgersma too often misses the entire apparatus."

Hitting the target is a pretty important part of playing the quarterback position. If Elgersma is struggling to do that in individual drills to the level that Clifford has proven capable of, there just isn't going to be a spot for him on this roster.

The unknown Canadian quarterback crashing training camp as a potential sleeper prospect was a great story for Packers fans to follow. However, it doesn't appear to be one that will last beyond August.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: