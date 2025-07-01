Veteran Packers QB Already Being Overshadowed by New Arrival

The Green Bay Packers know who will be under center when they take the field in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, as, barring injury, Jordan Love will face no competition for the starting job during training camp.

What the pecking order will be on the depth chart behind Love, however, is anyone's guess at this time, as Malik Willis, Sean Clifford, and Tanner Elgersma continue to battle it out for a spot on the roster as we approach training camp.

Of the three signal callers, one appears to be facing more pressure to perform if he wants to make the final roster than the rest.

Packers QB Sean Clifford Already Being Overshadowed by New Arrival

The Packers signed Clifford to an exclusive rights free agent contract this offseason, meaning he will make the league minimum of $960,000 for the 2025 campaign. By offering and ultimately signing Clifford to this deal, Green Bay prevented the former Penn State University standout from negotiating with any other teams.

With no guaranteed money on the table, and an undrafted free agent quarterback in the fold in Tanner Elgersma, Brian Gutekunst and the Packers' front office will have some decisions to make regarding the look of the QB room this season.

Given the way Elgersma has impressed during the early portion of the offseason program, and Clifford having not shown much to give Matt LeFleur and the coaching staff any sense of trust in giving him meaningful snaps, the Canadian rookie is making a name for himself in Green Bay.

The most likely No. 2 QB behind Love for the 2025 season is going to be Willis. There should be little to no doubt about that. If Elgersma can keep this up, though, it wouldn't be crazy to think he could wind up on the practice squad this year with the opportunity to step up and be the No. 2 QB behind Love during the 2026 campaign, as Willis is set to hit unrestricted free agency following this season.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: