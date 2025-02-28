Packers Reportedly Offering Huge Trade for Former All-Pro WR

The NFL offseason is about to heat up as February winds down. The 2025 free agency period and trade window open on March 12, meaning it won't be long before players swap teams left and right.

The Green Bay Packers will be in the market to bolster their roster following an 11-win season culminating in a one-and-done playoff appearance. Upgrading the wide receiver room is one of the Packers' most pressing offseason needs, leaving time to tell if general manager Brian Gutekunst can turn that positional weakness into a strength.

As it turns out, the Packers appear to be eyeing a potential trade with an NFC franchise that would greatly help the former's WR situation.

Packers Reportedly Making Huge Offer for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Several wide receivers are reportedly available through trade this offseason, including Seattle Seahawks playmaker DK Metcalf. According to Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith, the Packers are one team to "keep close tabs on" as they allegedly have an offer ready to acquire Metcalf.

"A source indicated they have had discussions with Seahawks this week and have an offer on the table that includes a high pick and a young receiver on the roster to acquire Metcalf," Smith wrote.

Obvious connection to Schneider as well. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) February 28, 2025

Smith added that although the Seahawks aren't "actively shopping Metcalf," general manager John Schneider is "willing to listen" to potential offers. The local reporter added that Schneider's connection to the Packers — was once a top personal aide to the GM (2002-07) and director of football operations (2008-09) — could lead to a potential Green Bay-Seattle deal.

Despite Smith's report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported on Friday that there's no contact or negotiations happening between the two sides.

According to a source, there has been no contact or negotiations as of now between the Packers and Seahawks regarding a DK Metcalf trade. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) February 28, 2025

While the Packers boast several solid receivers, no one from last year's unit stuck out as a legitimate No. 1 option. That's why GM Gutekunst could be eyeing Metcalf, who's established himself as one of the NFL's top WRs with 6,324 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns on 438 catches across 97 career games.

Metcalf's numbers were down in 2024, however, his performance would've been good enough to lead all Packers in receptions (66) and yards (992), while his six TD grabs would've only trailed Tucker Kraft (7) and Jayden Reed (6). It's not hard to imagine the type of damage the 27-year-old difference-maker could do with Jordan Love throwing him the ball.

The Packers currently have over $48.7 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. That gives Gutekunst more than enough room to add Metcalf while working on a potential extension to help lower his $31.8 million cap hit in 2025.

Assuming the price to acquire him is right, the Packers would be silly not to target Metcalf this offseason. He's the perfect proven playmaker who can help take Love and Green Bay's offense to the next level.

Metcalf's potential presence could also have a positive impact on the Packers' Super Bowl 60 odds, which currently sit at +2000 (8th) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

