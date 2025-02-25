Packers Give Concerning Update on Wide Receiver Plans for Offseason

The Green Bay Packers offseason got off to a hot start when Josh Jacobs demanded the team add a No. 1 receiver this offseason.

The star running back’s comments may have caused a rift in the Packers locker room but are validated considering the state of the team’s receivers. Jayden Reed is coming off a breakout year and Christian Watson’s status is up in the air heading into next season.

While the situation has thoughts of Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins and Davante Adams dancing in the dreams of Packers fans, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave a concerning update to the Packers’ plans while speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Packers Seem Focused On Internal Options To Fill No. 1 Receiver Role

Gutekunst addressed the Packers’ search for a No. 1 receiver on Tuesday morning and threw some cold water on the notion that it will be a priority this offseason, hinting it could be left up to the receivers currently on the roster to fill the void.

“Obviously Christian [Watson] is going to miss some time,” Gutekunst said via Packers team reporter Wes Hodkiewicz. “...We’ll see where that goes. That’s going to create opportunities for guys on the roster that I’m excited for. We have a long way to go with free agency and the draft.”

These comments are concerning for fans who want to see a splash made this offseason. Reed had a strong year with 55 catches for 857 yards and six touchdowns but also had the NFL’s fourth-highest drop rate at 14.5% according to Pro Football Focus. Dontayvion Wicks could be another player the Packers could be excited about but he had the league’s highest drop rate at 18.0%.

Doubs caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns but has long-term concerns after sustaining a pair of concussions last season and Watson’s injury history suggests that even if he does come back early next season, it won’t be long until he’s back on injured reserve with something else.

This is why Jacobs wants an aggressive move to be made. Higgins is the No. 1 overall player on The Athletic’s free agent rankings for this offseason and the Packers have $49.1 million in cap space to get a deal done. Adams could also be a candidate if he is released by the New York Jets and trade candidates such as Hill, Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp could be an upgrade to take pressure off Green Bay’s young receivers.

The Packers could even add another wide receiver in this year’s draft to solve the problem. Green Bay hasn’t selected a wide receiver in the first round since taking Javon Walker with the 20th pick in the 2002 draft. Although this year the top four prospects at the position (Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, Missouri’s Luther Burden III, Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka and Texas’s Matthew Golden) could all be off the board by the time Green Bay is on the clock with the 23rd overall pick.

With a need to upgrade the team’s pass rush and offensive line, the Packers’ receiving group could be passed over once again, creating a frustrating situation for those dreaming of a No. 1 receiver.

