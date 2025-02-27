5 Most Likely Jaire Alexander Trade Destinations This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers seem poised to move on from Jaire Alexander sooner rather than later. And if they have their way, it’ll be via trade rather than a straight release.

On Wednesday, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport confirmed what many have speculated for months—that the Packers have actively had trade discussions involving Alexander. It’s a significant shift for a player who, at one point, looked like a cornerstone of Green Bay’s defense.

Drafted 18th overall in 2018, Alexander quickly became one of the league’s premier cornerbacks, earning two Pro Bowl selections and starting 76 games for the Packers over the last seven seasons. But his lack of availability has become a massive issue.

After playing 15-plus games in each of his first three seasons, Alexander has failed to play more than seven games in three of the last four years. That’s a staggering drop-off, especially for a player who carries the third-highest cap hit on Green Bay’s 2025 books.

It will be tricky for the Packers to actually trade him.

Other teams know Green Bay might cut him if they can’t find a trade partner—which lowers his market value. However, cornerback-needy teams could still jump at the chance to acquire a talented, high-upside player at a discount rather than competing for him in free agency.

So, which teams make the most sense as potential trade destinations for Alexander? Let’s break down the most likely landing spots.

1. Seattle Seahawks

A dream scenario for Green Bay would be flipping Jaire Alexander for D.K. Metcalf and swapping draft picks in the process.

That’s probably wishful thinking, but Seattle still makes a lot of sense as a trade partner.

The Seahawks have been stuck in NFL purgatory—good enough to flirt with a playoff spot, but not good enough to make real noise in the NFC. They need difference-makers to push them over the top, and Alexander—when healthy—can be just that.

Seattle’s defense has shown flashes, but it hasn’t been truly elite in years. Adding a high-upside corner like Alexander could give them one of the best secondaries in the league.

It would be a gamble, no doubt. But for a Seahawks team that needs to take a swing to get back to contender status, it might be worth the risk.